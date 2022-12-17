Twitter has reportedly laid off part of its infrastructure team

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before, but Elon Musk has reportedly laid off more of Twitter’s workforce. According to , the company cut part of its infrastructure division on Friday evening. The scale of the layoffs is unclear, but some engineers took to Twitter yesterday to say they were told over email their contribution was no longer required. The latest cuts come after reported on Tuesday that Musk had laid off Nelson Abramson, Twitter’s head of infrastructure, among a handful of other high-ranking employees at the company.

And that was my last day at Twitter. Laid off by email. The experience has been indescribable from chaos to hilarious. — Dave Beckett (@dajobe) December 17, 2022

Twitter did not immediately respond to The Hamden Journal’s comment request. The company has not had a communications team since it began reducing its workforce. By The Information’s estimate, Twitter’s headcount has shrunk by about 75 percent since Musk’s . The social media website employed approximately 7,500 under . As of a week ago, Twitter’s internal Slack listed around 2,000 employees, according to the outlet. In November, Musk what was left of the company’s workforce Twitter would not lay off any more workers. The pledge came after the billionaire’s led to at least 1,200 resignations.

Additional casualties among the team responsible for keeping Twitter up and running are likely to add to about how unreliable the site may become in the near future. At the same time, the move may who were already considered how much time Musk was spending on Twitter. According to The Information, Musk tapped Tesla engineer Sheen Austin to run the social media website’s infrastructure team following Abramson’s departure.

The layoffs also point to the seemingly precarious financial position Twitter has found itself in since Musk’s takeover. In recent weeks, Elon and other executives reportedly discussed the potential consequences of denying severance payments to the thousands of people who were let go from the company in recent weeks. The company is also behind on rent for its San Fransisco headquarters and network of global satellite offices.