Twitter faces another global outage

The down detector pages for Twitter are exploding in activity — again — and users are reporting that the social network seems to be broken for them. Over the past couple of hours, thousands of users reported having issues accessing the website and its apps. While I can access Twitter on Android, the “For You” feed is only showing older tweets. I can’t surface newer tweets at all, and it’s the same situation when I access Twitter on desktop. A couple of other The Hamden Journal editors are also only seeing tweets older than three hours on iOS.

Twitter’s Support account has yet to issue a statement, but some parts of the website are working just fine. Users can still tweet if they want to, or read and respond to their notifications. If they need to see the latest tweets ASAP, they can switch over to Tweetdeck to see them. As TechCrunch notes, this outage comes shortly after the company reportedly laid off dozens of employees.

According to various sources, Twitter laid off around 200 people on Saturday night, a week after the company’s Slack was taken offline. Twitter Blue head Esther Crawford is believed to be one of the affected personnel. It’s unclear at the moment if the layoffs have anything to do with the outage, but since Twitter has no PR team, we’ll have to wait for the company to issue a statement.