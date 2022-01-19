Twitter Communities hits Android four months after its debut

Twitter Communities, a topic-based groups feature that , has arrived on Android. In the latest version of Twitter’s Android app, you’ll be able to find groups related to your interests and chat with like-minded people.

Android is HERE! if you’re on Android, you can now engage in Communities via the Twitter app (make sure to update to the latest version!) pic.twitter.com/jHIhngixKD — Twitter Communities (@HiCommunities) January 19, 2022

There are communities for interests as varied as plants, skincare, space, design, fashion, and R&B. There’s where you can share your scores if you want to be part of that conversation without annoying your followers.

Although users can’t set up their own community as easily as they might with say, a Facebook Group or subreddit, they can suggest a new one that they’d like to create and moderate. Twitter says it will keep them in mind as it adds more communities.

Twitter has some of its other plans for Communities in 2022. For one thing, it’s looking into a third type of membership beyond invite-only and open-to-all formats, in which users could request to join. Admins and mods would be able to let them in or deny the request. Also in the pipeline are a ranked timeline (though the chronological timeline will still be available), Q&As and ways for mods to highlight some of a community’s best content.