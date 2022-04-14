Twitter CEO says board still evaluating Elon Musk takeover

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal said in an all-hands meeting with employees Thursday that the company was still evaluating an offer by Elon Musk to buy the company and take it private, according to a person in attendance.

After clips of the songs “I Say A Little Prayer” and “I Want It That Way” by the Backstreet Boys played, Agrawal launched into a 25-minute Q&A session with employees, fielding at least one question about the possibility of future layoffs. In response to another question about what would happen to employee stock options if Twitter was taken private, Agrawal said it was too early to speculate.

He didn’t say when the board would have an answer to Musk’s offer, saying it would make a decision “in the best interest of our shareholders.”

Prior to the meeting, Musk had criticized the possibility of board action against the deal, saying it “would be utterly indefensible not to put this offer to a shareholder vote.”

Developing…