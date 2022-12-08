Twitter Blue will reportedly cost more from iPhones to offset ‘hidden 30 percent tax’

Twitter Blue may relaunch at two different price points depending on where you subscribe from, according to a new report from The Information. The premium subscription could cost $11 when purchased via Twitter’s iOS app, or a reduced $7 per month if users subscribe via Twitter’s website. The price disparity is likely an attempt to circumvent the 30 percent commission Apple charges on many in-app purchases.
The Information’s report does not mention what Twitter may charge for Twitter Blue on Android, where Google also takes up to a 30 percent commission on in-app purchases.