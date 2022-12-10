Twitter Blue will relaunch on Monday with an $11 per month price tag on iOS

Following an unsuccessful first attempt at paid account verification, Twitter will start rolling out its revamped Blue subscription on December 12th, the company announced on Saturday. Twitter originally launched Blue verification for iOS devices in early November for $8 per month, but the company paused the rollout after the platform was overrun by verified trolls. On Saturday, the company also confirmed the service will cost $11 per month when users subscribe directly through its iOS app. On the web, the subscription will cost $8 per month.

Additionally, the company says it has implemented new measures to prevent a repeat of what happened last month. To start, users who want to display a blue checkmark on their profile will need to register with a phone number after subscribing to the service. Twitter says subscribers can change their handle, display name and profile photo after obtaining verified status, but the company will temporarily take away their blue checkmark while it reviews their account again.

Developing…