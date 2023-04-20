Twitter begins removing blue checkmarks from all legacy users

The change is apparent on Twitter accounts for several The Hamden Journal writers and other journalists like LA Times reporter Matt Pearce, with the verification logos occasionally disappearing and reappearing between page reloads.

Two different browser sessions, one Twitter profile.. Which one is the real Matt Pearce? Image: Twitter

Historically, the aim of Twitter’s verification system was to ensure that accounts from notable individuals and organizations who freely contributed content to the social media platform were actually being run by those individuals and organizations. Instead, Musk is now charging $8 a month for verification through Twitter Blue.