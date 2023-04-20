Twitter begins removing blue checkmarks from all legacy users

The change is apparent on Twitter accounts for several The Hamden Journal writers and other journalists like LA Times reporter Matt Pearce, with the verification logos occasionally disappearing and reappearing between page reloads.
Historically, the aim of Twitter’s verification system was to ensure that accounts from notable individuals and organizations who freely contributed content to the social media platform were actually being run by those individuals and organizations. Instead, Musk is now charging $8 a month for verification through Twitter Blue.
But making verification a feature that anyone can pay for has already helped misinformation appear in prominent news articles. A tweet from T(w)itter Daily News was erroneously cited as proof of Twitter’s API changes in a CNN news report (since corrected), as though it was an official account representing Twitter, reports Mashable. In reality, it’s a fan-run account that has a blue checkmark only because it’s subscribed to Twitter Blue.