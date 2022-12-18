Twitter bans links and username mentions relating to Facebook, Instagram and other rivals

While many people were turning to Twitter on Sunday to watch the World Cup finals unfold, the company introduced a new policy banning “free promotion” of competing social media websites. Moving forward, Twitter says it will remove links to Facebook, Instagram, Mastodon, Tribel, Post, Nostr and Donald Trump’s Truth Social from accounts whose “main purpose” is to promote content on those platforms. As a result of the policy, users can no longer use their Twitter bio to link to their other social media profiles, nor can they post tweets that invite their followers to follow them elsewhere. Additionally, the company is restricting the use of third-party aggregators like Linktree and Link.bio. Twitter warns that users who attempt to bypass the new policy using technical means like URL cloaking or less advanced methods will be found in violation of the policy.

We recognize that many of our users are active on other social media platforms. However, we will no longer allow free promotion of certain social media platforms on Twitter. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) December 18, 2022

The company has carved out two exceptions to its new rules. “We recognize that certain social media platforms provide alternative experiences to Twitter, and allow users to post content to Twitter from these platforms,” the company said. “In general, any type of cross-posting to our platform is not in violation of this policy, even from the prohibited sites listed above.” Additionally, Twitter says it will continue to allow paid promotion for any of the platforms on its new prohibited list.

According to Twitter, accounts that violate its new policy may be temporarily locked if it is their first offense or “an isolated incident.” The company will also delete the offending tweets. “Any subsequent offenses will result in permanent suspension,” Twitter adds.

Developing…