Twitter and Instagram lock Kanye West’s accounts after a weekend of antisemitic posts

Kanye West’s return to Twitter has been short-lived. Less than a day after Elon Musk , the rapper saw his account suspended for posting an antisemitic message. On late Saturday night, West, who goes by Ye now, said he would go “ On JEWISH PEOPLE.” In the same message, West defended himself, suggesting he wasn’t antisemitic because “black people are actually Jew.”

According to , it took some time before Twitter removed the hateful tweet. However, as of Sunday, it’s no longer possible to see the message on West’s timeline. “The account in question has been locked due to a violation of Twitter’s policies,” a company spokesperson told The Hamden Journal.

The suspension comes after West’s Instagram account was similarly restricted by Meta. In a post that has since been deleted, West shared a screenshot of a message he sent to Sean “Diddy” Combs where he implied the rapper was being controlled by a group of powerful Jewish people, reports NBC News.

The American Jewish Committee condemned the post and comments West made during an interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson earlier in the week. “The behavior exhibited this week by Kanye West is deeply troubling, dangerous, and antisemitic, period,” the organization . “There is no excuse for his propagating of white supremacist slogans and classic antisemitism about Jewish power, especially with the platform he has.”

After his Instagram suspension, West took to Twitter to lash out at Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg. That post is still on the platform.