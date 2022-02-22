TwitchCon San Diego returns October 7th

has revealed more details about the return of in-person events this year. that, all going well, it planned to hold events in Amsterdam and San Diego in 2022. The European edition is set to take place on July 16th and 17th, while TwitchCon San Diego will run from October 7th to October 9th.

Tickets will go on sale at a later date. Creators who want to be involved in things like Artist Alley, a cosplay contest, musical performances and a drag showcase at TwitchCon Amsterdam .

Both TwitchCon events that were scheduled for 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. An took place instead.

Twitch says it will follow all local safety requirements in Amsterdam and San Diego as well as its “own judgment regarding the safety of the community.” It hasn’t confirmed whether all attendees will need to be vaccinated against COVID-19.