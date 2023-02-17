Twitch now lets streamers tag channels in stream titles

Twitch will now let streamers tag other channels in their stream titles, according to a Friday tweet from Twitch’s support account. It’s a small feature, but one that could be a really useful way for streamers to direct fans to interesting channels — and importantly, it’s a user-controlled tool.

With the new feature, streamers can enter “@[channel]” into a stream title to create a link. If you, as a viewer, hover over one of those links, you’ll see a small card that lets you visit that person’s stream, follow them, or check out their social networks they’ve opted to highlight.

Here’s what the new links look like. Image: Jay Peters / The The Hamden Journal

I could see a few different uses for this feature. It makes a lot of sense as a way to highlight other streamers you might be playing with at a given time. But it could be a great way to point your audience to a streamer you like, which could help them grow their followings, too.