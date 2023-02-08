Tweets and direct messages are broken for many Twitter users

Something is very wrong with Twitter right now, but it’s not clear exactly what. As of Wednesday afternoon, core features, including direct messages and tweets, are not working for large swaths of users.

While some users are able to tweet, many users are receiving messages that they can’t tweet or as they are “over the daily limit for sending Tweets.” A similar message appears when attempting retweets: “Sorry! You’ve have exceeded your Tweet limit. Try retweet again tomorrow.” Trying to follow accounts also produces an error about reaching a “daily limit.”

Screenshot via Twitter

While rate limiting can in some cases be an anti-spam tactic, the messages are appearing even for accounts that have shared relatively few tweets. In my case, I’ve tweeted less than two dozen times today, and I’m receiving the errors. According to Twitter, the “technical limit” for accounts is 2,400 tweets and 500 direct messages a day. The daily “follow limit” is 400. For now, using Twitter’s scheduling function appears to bypass the issue with sending tweets.

Additionally, direct messages are down for many users. Instead of the normal inbox view, an alert simply says: “Something went wrong. Try reloading.” Previously sent messages are currently inaccessible.

It’s not clear what the source of these issues are. Twitter, which no longer has a communications team, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. The problems cropped up a day before the company is set to shut down the free version of its API, though it’s not clear if the two issues could be related.

Update 2/8 6:30 PM ET: The ability to tweet (without scheduling) seems to be back for most users. The ability to direct message or follow a new account is still broken. In a tweet from its support account, Twitter said the service “may not be working as expected for some of you,” but didn’t elaborate on the source of the problems. “We’re aware and working to get this fixed.”