Tweetbot’s creators added an edit button to their Mastodon client

The developers who created the now-discontinued Tweetbot client have added an edit button to Ivory, their app for Mastodon. This comes bundled with a couple of other updates for Ivory’s iOS app, including the ability to report users and posts, as well as support for Mastodon’s server language translation services.

While Ivory’s still in early access, Tapbots says there’s much more to come, like quote posts and support for custom instance emoji. So far, Ivory lets you edit your profile on Mastodon, suppress duplicate boosted posts, create content warnings, and approve follow requests from private accounts.

Just like Tweetbot, Ivory’s a paid service, which means you’ll have to pay $1.99 per month or $14.99 per year for full access to the iOS app. You can also demo it in read-only mode if you’re not ready to commit just yet. There’s a macOS app in development as well, but it’s currently available as a limited public alpha through Testflight.