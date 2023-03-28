Tweet replies no longer show who users are replying to

Twitter’s latest baffling change makes replies a lot more difficult to sift through. Now, when you’re looking at replies, tweets don’t actually show who the user is replying to, making them look like a confusing string of out-of-context missives.

The change muddies up the ever-worsening Twitter experience in a bunch of small ways. If you click on a tweet with replies, you’ll see those listed under the tweet as you used to, but they don’t have as obvious of a connection to the parent tweet. Replies to your tweets will still show up in your Notifications tab, but they just look like random tweets that might not be there intentionally.

Interestingly, you may have noticed that the above tweet embed shows that Cooper is replying to me. I’m also seeing reply information on TweetDeck. And sometimes, on Twitter.com, I can see a gray line connected to replies on one of my own tweets.