Turtle Beach’s cloud-first controller is wired for your Xbox, wireless for your phone and PC

Turtle Beach includes a mobile phone clip with the Recon Cloud controller and claims its battery lasts up to 30 hours on Bluetooth. | Image: Turtle Beach

Turtle Beach has a new Xbox controller coming out next month, and it’s adding wireless functionality — though not in the way you might expect. The Recon Cloud is a new version of the Turtle Beach Recon wired USB-C controller, and in addition to a new “blue magma” colorway, it has Bluetooth connectivity for use with Android devices and Windows PCs.

The unusual aspect — especially for a controller that costs $99.99 — is that tying it to an Xbox console still requires plugging in a USB-C cable. It’s expected to ship on October 16th, and preorders can already be placed now on Turtle Beach’s site. That’s a much steeper cost than the standard $59.95 Recon, which frequently falls to around $45 when on sale.

The Recon Cloud has a built-in…

