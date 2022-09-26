Turn anyone into a Pokémon with this AI art model

From left to right, top to bottom: Lady Gaga, Boris Johnson, Vladimir Putin, Angela Merkel, Donald Trump, Plato.

A fun little AI art widget named Text-to-Pokémon lets you plug in any name or description you like and (you guessed it) generate a Pokémon matching your prompt.

The model’s output isn’t flawless, but it’s incredibly entertaining all the same. You can try punching in the names of celebrities or politicians (see “Boris Johnson” and “Vladimir Putin” in the image above), or just general descriptions of the sort of Pokémon that would tickle your personal fancy (the one below is my “skeleton priest”).

(A little tip for using the tool more efficiently: make sure you select “4” from the “num_outputs” drop down menu to get four images per prompt rather than just one.)

Image: Text-to-Pokémon A “skeleton priest” Pokémon…

