Tunic gets surprise Xbox Game Pass release on launch day

Tunic, the Legend of Zelda-inspired action-adventure game starring a cute, tiny fox in a big, dangerous world, is now available on Mac, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X — and if you’re an Xbox Game Pass subscriber, you have a nice surprise waiting for you: Tunic is available through Game Pass on Xbox consoles.

Tunic’s day-one availability through Xbox Game Pass was announced Wednesday during Microsoft’s [email protected] livestream on Twitch when the Finji-published game launched. If you don’t have Xbox Game Pass, Tunic will cost you $29.99 — it’s available from the Xbox Games Store, and on PC platforms through the Epic Games Store, GOG.com, Humble, itch.io, and Steam.

In The Hamden Journal’s review of Tunic, we called the colorful action-adventure game “a delightful, puzzling journey” that’s both full of challenge and nostalgic game design — a journey that is enhanced by communicating and collaborating with other players.

Tunic’s release has been a long time coming. First revealed as the game Secret Legend in 2015, Tunic resurfaced in 2017 under its final name. Shouldice and Finji announced the game’s release date back in December.

Xbox Game Pass for consoles costs $9.99 per month. More information about subscription options is available at the Xbox website.