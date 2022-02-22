Try this game popular on TikTok during Steam’s Next Fest

Players looking to get their hands on a whole lot of games for free can do so at Steam’s Next Fest. The digital event, live now, allows players to tinker their way through “hundreds of demos” of games, including Annapurna Interactive’s upcoming Neon White, and The Wandering Village, a game popular with TikTok users that was featured in The Hamden Journal’s own Cool WIP column.

Next Fest is already underway and will run until Monday, Feb. 28. The virtual festival gives players the chance to try new games and interact with their developers, through talks and livestreams. You can check out the complete list of what’s happening over on Steam.

There are hundreds of demos, according to Valve, so getting started might seem a little daunting. Here are a few cool games to check out in case you need a place to start.