Trombone Champ’s developers want to take the game ‘farther than we originally planned’

It’s not just the music that’s ridiculous in Trombone Champ. | Image: Holy Wow Studios

If your Twitter feed is anything like mine, it’s recently been filled with hilarious videos of the trombone rhythm game Trombone Champ. Much of the silliness comes from players “sliding” the in-game cursor to try and hit the next note, and the resulting songs often turn out to be absolutely ridiculous.

How can you not laugh at this? It’s absurd! And I love the bright-eyed Nintendo Mii-like avatars — they give the game a fun playfulness.

The world’s first trombone rhythm game is instantly a GOTY contender. And no, I’m not kidding. Turn up the volume and hear Beethoven like you’ve never heard it before. https://t.co/Qu7Cmkhjzc pic.twitter.com/jTXNdWx3Zm — PC Gamer (@pcgamer) September 20, 2022

Trombone Champ’s seemingly overnight…

