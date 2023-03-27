Trigun Stampede season 2 release date, simulcast, and what we know so far

Trigun Stampede, the latest anime series from Japanese animation house Orange (Land of the Lustrous, Beastars), concluded with the final episode of its first season on March 25. Though fans of the series may be sad to see the anime end, there’s good news: A second season of the series is currently in preproduction.

Orange’s revamped take on Yasuhiro Nightow’s space Western manga Trigun was one of the most interesting and divisive premieres of the winter 2023 anime season, introducing a 3D animation style that diverged sharply from the established aesthetic of Satoshi Nishimura’s 1998 adaptation of Nightow’s manga in ways that elicited criticisms and praise from fans of the original anime and those new to the series, while also earning a place of pride on The Hamden Journal’s list of the best anime of 2023 so far.

Orange took to Twitter shortly after the premiere of Trigun Stampede season 1’s final episode to announce the studio intends to produce a second season sometime in the future. Here’s everything we know about when and what to expect the upcoming Trigun Stampede season 2. We’ll keep this story updated as new information emerges.

Will there be a Trigun Stampede season 2?

Yes. The official Twitter account for Orange, the studio responsible for producing Trigun Stampede, published a thread on March 25 thanking fans for following the series before announcing the anime would receive a second season in the future, stating, “Vash will rise again. After all, he is Vash The Stampede.”

Vash will rise again. After all, he is Vash The Stampede. Their future may seem blank at the moment but we will be working behind stage till the next curtain rise.

— Orange ➡️TRIGUN STAMPEDE (@CG_Orange_eng) March 25, 2023

The thread went on to thank the members of anime’s production staff, as well as series creator Yasuhiro Nightow and Trigun publisher Shonen Gahōsha, for their work on bringing the series to fruition — as well as the localization and distribution team responsible for bringing the series to simulcast audiences outside of Japan.

What will Trigun Stampede season 2 cover?

While Trigun Stampede is technically an adaptation of Yasuhiro Nightow’s original 1995 space Western manga Trigun, Orange’s 2023 3D anime series is better understood as a “spiritual successor” to Nightow’s original manga and the 1998 anime rather than a one-to-one adaptation or sequel, incorporating and repurposing specific characters and plot beats present in both while taking place in its own separate continuity set during an earlier point than either the manga or the original anime.

However, given what transpires during the climax of Trigun Stampede’s first season, it’s reasonable to assume the second season of Trigun Stampede will feature an interpretation of principal events and characters first seen in Trigun Maximum — the continuation of Nightow’s original manga published by Shōnen Gahōsha — as well as elements and scenes depicted following the 17th episode of the 1998 anime.

Who will be producing Trigun Stampede season 2?

Orange, which produced the first season of Trigun Stampede, will produce the second season of Trigun Stampede. It is not yet confirmed whether or not Kenji Muto, who directed the first season of Trigun Stampede, will return to direct season 2.

When will Trigun Stampede season 2 come out?

While Orange confirmed that a second season of Trigun Stampede was in production, the studio did not share when the second season would air. Given what is already publicly known, the earliest we will likely hear any other announcements regarding the production of Trigun Stampede’s second season and its release will be after the conclusion of Beastars’ third and final season, which premieres in 2024. So fans probably have at least a year’s wait ahead of them.

Will Trigun Stampede season 2 stream on Crunchyroll or Netflix?

It is currently unknown which streaming service will secure the North American licensing rights to Trigun Stampede season 2. However, given the first season was simulcast on Crunchyroll, it’s likely the second season of Trigun Stampede will be simulcast on Crunchyroll, or at least appear on the service.