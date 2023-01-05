Train to Busan director’s sci-fi thriller Jung_E gets wild Netflix trailer

Netflix’s JUNG_E is the latest sci-fi action thriller from Train to Busan and Hellbound director Yeon Sang-ho, and based on the trailer, it looks like a mash-up of 1987’s RoboCop and 2013’s Elysium. The immediate difference though: instead of a lone cyborg lawman, there’s a mass-produced army of gun-toting mommy androids.

Set in the 22nd century, the film take place inside a massive man-made shelter in space orbiting an environmentally ravaged Earth. Hellbound’s Kim Hyun-joo stars as a legendary soldier who is killed in combat. After her death, Jung_E’s consciousness is artificially preserved and, several decades later, is used as the basis for an android army by Seohyun (Kang Soo-yeon), Jung_E’s now adult daughter. When an internal conflict breaks out aboard the shelters, Seohyun frees her mother’s consciousness to help her escape the abuse suffered at the hands of her other creators— but not before fighting through an onslaught of enemies patterned after herself.

Ryu Kyung-soo, who also appeared in Hellbound, also stars in the film as the head of the research institute responsible for resurrecting Jung_E and the film’s apparent antagonist. Kang Soo-yeon passed away last May after collapsing in her home from a cerebral hemorrhage, making JUNG_E her last film appearance.

JUNG_E arrives to Netflix on Jan. 20.