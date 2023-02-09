TP-Link’s Tapo robot vacuums start at $230

TP-Link briefly teased its entry into robot vacuums at CES, but today the company released more detail on its first pair of budget-minded cleaning machines. The Tapo RV10 is a $250 vacuum / mop combo, while the Tapo RV10 Lite cuts the mop, doubles the dustbin size and saves you $20.

Both models use gyroscope-based “zig-zag path planning,” which the company says will clean your floor more efficiently than random-path vacuums. In addition, the machines offer four suction levels (quiet, standard, turbo and max) with a maximum of 2,000Pa suction power. They also include noise suppression to keep the sound as low as 53dB in quiet mode. Both devices work with the Tapo app for iOS and Android; Alexa and Google Assistant voice control are also supported.

TP-Link

The mopping RV10 differentiates itself from its vacuum-only sibling with a 300ml water tank, an electronic pump and three water flow levels. Additionally, the RV10 only has a 400ml dustbin, presumably to make room for its mopping hardware; the RV10 Lite’s bin doubles the size at 800ml.

The vacuums each have a 2,600mAh battery, adding up to an estimated three hours of cleaning per charge. TP-Link says if their batteries get low before finishing, they’ll dock automatically, recharge and pick up where they left off.

The vacuums are available today on Amazon. The Tapo RV10 costs $250, while the Tapo RV10 Lite is $230.