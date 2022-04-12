Toyota’s bZ4X all-electric SUV will start at $42,000

Toyota announced that its bZ4X electric SUV will have an MSRP of $42,000 for the base, front-wheel-drive version, with the “Limited” all-wheel-drive version starting at $48,780. The memorably named vehicle is Toyota’s first full EV and will go on sale in “spring, 2022” — though the company’s site notes that availability will be “extremely limited” (emphasis Toyota’s) as Toyota struggles to keep up production amidst supply chain constraints.

Toyota says the base model bZ4X has an estimated EPA range of 252 miles — around the same mileage as the $33,500 Chevy Bolt EUV, around 60 miles less than the $40,900 Kia EV6, and about 30 miles more than the $39,700 Hyundai Ioniq 5. It is worth noting that these prices aren’t including destination charges, which could add a grand or two. In Toyota’s case, the bZ4X has a “Delivery, Processing and Handling fee of $1,215.” Some automakers will also let you upgrade to an extended battery for more range, which isn’t currently an option with the bZ4X.

Interestingly, the steering yoke Toyota showed off when it announced the bZ4X in October seems to be absent from Tuesday’s press release and the vehicle’s options and image gallery pages. (This is, by the way, not a complaint.)

It’s unclear what this announcement means for the upcoming Subaru Solterra, which is built on the same platform as the bZ4X. Given that Subaru’s version will have standard all-wheel-drive (an approximately $2,000 option on Toyota’s SUV), it may have to skimp on other features to get a starting price below $42,000. For comparison, Toyota’s 2022 GR86 is about $230 cheaper than its Subaru BRZ twin, with no difference in the number of drive wheels.

There is one more wrinkle to consider if you’re deciding between the two or pricing out a bZ4X against other EVs: the $7,500 federal tax credit. While a lower tax burden isn’t quite the same as a lower sticker price, it’s certainly an incentive — one that Toyota buyers may not be able to take advantage of for much longer. According to Electrek, the company sells enough hybrids that its executives estimate buyers won’t be able to get the full $7,500 by the end of 2022. For people buying Toyotas, the credit could end up being halved to $3,750 in October and then halved again in April 2023. Subaru customers, on the other hand, may be eligible for the full tax credit.