 Toy Story, Frozen, Zootopia sequels in the works at Disney

New movies for the Toy Story, Zootopia, and Frozen franchises are in the works. Disney CEO Bob Iger announced the news during Wednesday’s earnings call, right after discussing losses and layoffs. All three franchises are wildly successful for Disney, though Zootopia is currently the only one without a direct sequel.

2013’s Frozen ushered Disney into a new era of success. It received a sequel in 2019, along with a few short specials. Meanwhile, Toy Story was Pixar’s first movie back in 1995. There are currently four numbered Toy Story sequels, with the most recent hitting theaters in 2019. Last summer, Pixar released Lightyear, a spinoff centered around the origin story of the Buzz Lightyear toy. While Lightyear was not a huge financial success, many of Disney’s other animated sequels did incredibly well, with Frozen 2 earning $1.45 billion at the worldwide box office.

Zootopia, meanwhile, is a buddy cop comedy about an animal world. While it does not have any theatrical sequels, a direct-to-streaming series of shorts called Zootopia Plus premiered on Disney Plus in 2022.

It is unclear what characters these just-announced sequels will follow or if they’ll even be direct sequels. The Toy Story franchise seems pretty closed since Woody’s departure from the gang in Toy Story 4, though the movie could follow in Lightyear’s footsteps and dive into another toy’s origins. Frozen 2, meanwhile, ended with Anna taking up the crown of Arendelle and getting engaged to Kristoff, while her sister Elsa went off to live in the woods. A sequel could follow the next generation or dive into more mysteries about Arendelle. A Zootopia sequel could bring back hot fox Nick Wilde and his cop partner Judy Hopps, or it could tap into another set of characters in the wacky world of anthropomorphic animals.