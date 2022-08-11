Tower of Fantasy beginner’s guide, tips, and tricks

Tower of Fantasy is a new open-world MMORPG out now for PC, iOS, and Android devices. Seen as a direct competitor to Genshin Impact, it too uses a gacha-based system to unlock unique combat abilities. There’s also a huge exploration aspect, so you’ll want to send your character searching for chests, solving puzzles, and taking down enemy strongholds.

Our Tower of Fantasy beginner’s guide provides tips and tricks the game doesn’t really explicitly tell you and which can help in the early game.

There’s a daily level cap

Every day in Tower of Fantasy, you can only progress so far before you hit a wall. On day one you can reach level 18, on day two you can reach level 24, and so forth. The levels coincide with the chapters in your Wanderer’s Log, so you can check that to see how close you are to the next capping point.

That being said, once the daily reset time passes, you’ll be able to move on. There was very little content to do in the game until we hit around level 20, so be aware that day one might be a bit dull.

Server daily reset time is at 5 a.m. EDT

Things like the sign-in bonus, daily bounties, and other dailies reset at 5 a.m. EDT. If you hit a wall (as talked about above), wait until the reset time passes, after which you’ll be able to do more dailies and continue on leveling.

Simulcra are essentially skins, so play as whoever you want to

As you use the in-game gacha system to unlock weapons and characters, you’ll notice that you don’t actually add the characters to your party the way you do in Genshin Impact or other mobile games. Instead, you can activate the Simulacrum to use that character as an avatar, if you want, but it makes no stat difference and it’s all cosmetic.

As you give the characters gifts later on, you’ll also be able to unlock a “Simulacrum trait” that you can toggle, giving you various buffs depending on the character.

Image: Perfect World via The Hamden Journal

Remember to use your mount

It’s easy to forget to mount up and ride around as you explore, since you spend so much time gliding and climbing. Riding your mount is significantly faster than sprinting, so make sure to take advantage of your mounts whenever you’re exploring.

Triangle- and rectangle-shaped chests respawn, but orb-shaped ones do not

There are many different types of chests in Tower of Fantasy. The orb-shaped ones reward you with gacha currency (Gold and Black Nucleus), and the triangle- and rectangle-shaped ones reward basic materials for upgrading items or making food, as well as EXP.

The orb-shaped chests are obviously more important, as they’ll also reward Dark Crystals, the game’s premium currency.

Image: Perfect World via The Hamden Journal

Finesse the cliffs by double-jumping as you climb

If you’re struggling to scale a large cliff, you can essentially climb it infinitely without worrying much about stamina by letting go of the cliff, double-jumping, and then climbing the cliff again. Your double-jump should give you some substantial air, allowing you to cheese the stamina system quite a bit.