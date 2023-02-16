Total War: Warhammer 3 Immortal Empires now free to all players

Immortal Empires, the massive expansion that combines all three world maps from the Total War: Warhammer trilogy, is now out of beta, and free to all base-game owners. A new trailer also gives a brief glimpse at the highly anticipated Chaos Dwarfs DLC.

To mark Total War: Warhammer 3’s one-year anniversary, developer Creative Assembly released update 2.4.0, which, among a litany of gameplay tweaks, makes Immortal Empires free to anyone who owns the game. Previously, players had to own all three games in the trilogy just to access the fantasy-world-spanning expansion. Now, should a player encounter a faction from a previous game that they’d like to try — such as the Ancient Egypt-inspired Tomb Kings, or the zombie-pirate-bloodsuckers of the Vampire Coast — they can buy them piecemeal.

Support for such a purchasing model began circulating the Total War community several months ago, when YouTuber Legend of Total War began a petition in support of granting more players access to Immortal Empires (the best mode in the game) at a lower price point.

Following in the wake of the Immortal Empires beta trailer, the anniversary trailer above shows the forces of Order (humans, high elves, etc.) debating an alliance in the face of the invading forces of Chaos (orcs, goblins, vampires, etc). The last several seconds of the trailer also tease the upcoming Chaos Dwarfs DLC, which will introduce the long-awaited faction that was present in the original tabletop property. If a recent video from game director Richard Aldridge is any indication, the DLC will arrive in April.

In our review of Immortal Empires’ beta, we called it one of the most ambitious expansions in video games to date, with several continents to conquer, dozens of factions to battles, and an intricate web of diplomacy, alliances, and backstabbing assassins.