Top tech news for Wednesday, January 18, 2023

My condolences to anyone at Microsoft affected by what’s reportedly going to be a large round of layoffs. Around 5 percent of the tech giant’s workforce is thought to be affected, which translates to 10,000 people potentially losing their jobs. It would make Microsoft the latest tech giant to have cut thousands of jobs in recent months, following layoffs at the likes of Meta and Amazon.

In lighter news, Samsung is making more parts and manuals available via iFixit, allowing would-be DIY repairers to fix Galaxy S22 devices almost a year after their launch. So if your Galaxy S22 is on the fritz when the upcoming Galaxy S23 lineup launches in February, you now have the option of attempting a repair yourself rather than upgrading your device (repair shops, of course, continue to be an option).

Finally, Apple has reportedly put its plans to release a pair of lightweight augmented reality glasses on hold due to “technical challenges.” Its mixed reality headset (which would offer both AR and VR) is still believed to be on track for this year, but these sleeker AR-only glasses are now unlikely to meet their 2025 target launch date.

