Top tech news for Thursday, February 16, 2023

Just days after Microsoft unveiled and then released an early beta of its AI-powered Bing search, users are working out how to get it to spit out some truly wacky nonsense. Across various chats, Bing has insulted its users and claimed to have spied on Microsoft’s developers through their webcams. Microsoft has today responded to the reports, and admitted that Bing isn’t designed for longer conversations, and that these can prompt it to give “responses that are not necessarily helpful or in line with our designed tone.”