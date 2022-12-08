Top tech news for Thursday, December 8, 2022

After Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes was sentenced to almost 11 years in prison last month, yesterday it was the turn of her business partner Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani. The former COO and president of Theranos was handed a sentence of just under 13 years in prison, following his conviction in July. Theranos infamously claimed to have developed a machine that could test for a litany of diseases using just a few drops of a patient’s blood, but it later emerged that it had vastly overstated what its technology was capable of.