Top tech news for Thursday, December 15, 2022

After saying he wouldn’t ban an account that tracks the movement of his private jet, Elon Musk’s Twitter has done exactly that, suspending the @ElonJet account alongside its creator and several other accounts that he operates. Obviously Twitter is a private company that’s free to moderate its platform however it wants, but the case highlights how even a “free speech absolutist” like Musk can come around pretty quickly on content moderation when his personal safety is involved.