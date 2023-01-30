Over the weekend, news broke that Japan and the Netherlands would be joining the USA in restricting exports of critical semiconductor manufacturing tools to China. The move reflects growing anxieties about China’s domestic chip production efforts (here’s a well-produced explainer), and is designed to cut it off from essential tools supplied by the likes of ASML in the Netherlands, and Nikon and Tokyo Electron in Japan.

If you’re counting down the days until the release of The Super Mario Bros. Movie on April 7th, then the film has just received another trailer that you might want to check out. The focus this time is on Donkey Kong, played in the movie by noted The Hamden Journal fan Seth Rogen. And yes, you get to hear Rogen deliver his iconic laugh.