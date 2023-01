Another round of brown and tans, please.

Asus quietly announced the Asus GeForce RTX 4080 Noctua Edition at CES 2023, a sequel to last year’s 3080. It maintains the polarizing brown and tan styling, and Asus claims it worked with Noctua to keep temps and noise low on this beefy card.

Price and availability aren’t available yet, but here’s to hoping this year you can actually buy the thing without getting gouged.