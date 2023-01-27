Top tech news for Friday, January 27, 2023

Today sees the return of not one but two classic games, albeit in very different forms. First up is Goldeneye 007, the 1997 Nintendo 64 classic which is releasing on Xbox consoles and the Nintendo Switch today. Second is Dead Space, a remake of the 2008 sci-fi horror game. The former is a traditional remaster that makes more or less the same game playable on modern systems, while the latter is a complete rebuild. Both are worth checking out if you get the chance.

Next up, Google is packing even more functionality into Google Search. Now, if you search for vehicles for sale, it’ll list individual cars that are available from local dealerships (dependent on availability). It’s a helpful feature on its face, but I can’t help worry that it’s yet another reason to never leave Google’s search results to visit another website.

And finally, we recently checked out Amsterdam’s brand new underwater parking garage, which has enough space for seven thousand bicycles and zero cars. It’s an amazing facility, and if you’re anything like me you’ll be left feeling intensely jealous of the Dutch after looking at Thomas Ricker’s photos.

Here’s a silly tweet to start your day:

Stay tuned, as we continue to update this list with the most important news of today: Friday, January 27th, 2023.