Top tech news for Friday, February 3, 2023

It’s funny, Google has been promoting its AI efforts for years, but something about the mainstream attention ChatGPT has been getting, combined with Bing-owner Microsoft’s interest in the technology, seems to have lit a fire underneath the search giant. Google is holding an event about search and AI next week on February 8th. And CEO Sundar Pichai’s recent comments really make it sound sound as though Google will soon let people interact with its AI technology in a way that’s very similar to ChatGPT.