Top tech news for Friday, February 17, 2023

A new year means new emoji, and yesterday we saw Apple take a key step towards updating the iPhone’s operating system with support for the latest intake of symbols. The iOS 16.4 beta includes several new emoji including shaking face, a pair of hands pushing either left or right, and a goose (fingers crossed it’s not horrid). These emoji were approved for release last September, but soon they’re going to actually be widely usable on iPhones (along with other major platforms).