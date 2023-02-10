Top tech news for Friday, February 10, 2023

Upgrading an SSD might not normally be newsworthy, but we’re usually not talking about the difficult-to-obtain components used in Valve’s handheld gaming PC. There’s now an easier way to get your hands on a 2TB SSD upgrade for the Steam Deck thanks to Framework, makers of the excellent repairable laptop of the same name. Compatible SSDs have been tricky to get your hands on, because the specific component size isn’t used in many products with user-upgradable parts.