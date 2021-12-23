Tom Holland’s Uncharted gets new trailer, complete with Spider-Man swinging

The Uncharted movie has been in development for nearly as long as there have been Uncharted games. A pet project of Spider-Man franchise producer Avi Arad, Uncharted has cycled through directors and actors in pursuit of the ultimate treasure: a combination that would make the cinematic Naughty Dog series viable on the big screen. For nearly a decade, it was elusive. Then Arad and his team landed on Venom director Ruben Fleischer and Tom Holland as Baby Nathan Drake. It all goes back to Spider-Man.

Now, finally, miraculously, Uncharted is set for release in February, and there’s a new trailer — hot on the heels of Holland’s mega-success, Spider-Man: No Way Home — to prove it. The new look at the film checks the boxes: artifacts, talks of legends, seedy explorers talking about their seedy ways, cargo pants. I don’t know if “an adventure 500 years in the making” is a meta joke about the film’s development, but I laughed.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Street-smart thief Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) is recruited by seasoned treasure hunter Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) to recover a fortune lost by Ferdinand Magellan 500 years ago. What starts as a heist job for the duo becomes a globe-trotting, white-knuckle race to reach the prize before the ruthless Moncada (Antonio Banderas), who believes he and his family are the rightful heirs. If Nate and Sully can decipher the clues and solve one of the world’s oldest mysteries, they stand to find $5 billion in treasure and perhaps even Nate’s long-lost brother…but only if they can learn to work together.

Will the long road to Uncharted be worth the journey? Fans of the games and Holland’s rugged-boy vibe will find out when the movie arrives exclusively in theaters on Feb. 18, 2022.