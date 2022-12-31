Today is the last day to use Dark Sky on iOS before it shuts down

The time has come to say goodbye to Dark Sky. Nearly two years after Apple , and more than a year after announcing its impending shutdown, Dark Sky is about to stop functioning. Since September, an in-app notification has the software would no longer work come January 1st, 2023. In September, Apple also removed Dark Sky from the App Store ().

If you’re looking for an alternative, it’s worth revisiting Apple’s own Weather app before turning to the App Store. Since , the company has gradually integrated Dark Sky’s technology into its native offering. For instance, the Weather app now includes next-hour precipitation alerts, which is a feature that was directly inspired by Dark Sky. That said, if you’re set on trying a third-party alternative, a few that are worth checking out include AccuWeather and Carrot Weather.