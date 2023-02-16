Today is the last day to preorder Samsung’s Galaxy S23 phones and Galaxy Book3 laptops

If you’ve been hoping to upgrade your smartphone or laptop, you’ll soon be able to get your hands on Samsung’s Galaxy S23, Galaxy Book3 Pro, and Galaxy Book3 Pro 360. The devices will be widely available starting tomorrow, February 17th, but you’ll need to act fast if you’re hoping to take advantage of Samsung’s ongoing preorder promos before they expire at 3AM ET / 12AM PT tonight.

Samsung’s Galaxy S23 series consists of three phones: the standard S23, the S23 Plus, and the S23 Ultra. Samsung is currently offering free storage upgrades and up to $150 in Samsung credit when you preorder the 6.1-inch Galaxy S23, which starts at $799.99, or the 6.3-inch Galaxy S23 Plus, which starts at $999.99. Both Amazon and Best Buy are also offering the free storage bump and a $50 gift card when you preorder the Galaxy S23 for the same price, or a $100 gift card when you preorder the Galaxy S23 Plus (Amazon, Best Buy). Note, however, that Best Buy’s deal is set to expire at 1AM ET on February 17th.

As for the 6.8-inch Galaxy S23 Ultra, it’s available with $150 in Samsung credit and a free memory upgrade when you preorder it direct from Samsung starting at $1,199.99. That credit can be used toward the purchase of one of Samsung’s new laptops or a handful of accessories, however, you can’t use it to offset the price of the phone itself. If you prefer a different retailer, Amazon and Best Buy are also offering the aforementioned storage upgrade and a $100 gift card when you preorder the Galaxy S23 Ultra for $1,199.99.

Samsung’s latest phones are faster than the S22 series thanks to a new, Galaxy-optimized version of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. Each S23 phone also sports a bigger battery and other incremental improvements, though only the Galaxy S23 Ultra comes with a stylus and 200-megapixel main camera sensor. Read our Samsung Galaxy 23 review.

On the laptop front, Samsung is still offering a free memory upgrade and $50 in Samsung credit when you preorder the 14-inch Galaxy Book3 Pro starting at $1,449.99 — at least until February 17th at 3AM ET. Best Buy is offering the same deal until 1AM ET on February 17th. The same promo applies to the 16-inch Galaxy Book3 Pro 360, which is available to preorder at Samsung and Best Buy starting at $1,899.99, and the forthcoming Galaxy Book3 Ultra, which launches on February 22nd and is available for preorder from Samsung and Best Buy starting at $2,199.99.