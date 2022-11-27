Today I learned LG makes a space-saving cubicle monitor

Desk space is pretty limited when you’re working inside a cubicle, but LG’s 27-inch Libero Monitor could help you clear up a little more room. The monitor, which LG released back in August, comes with a two-way stand that lets you either hang it up on the wall of your workspace or have it stand on its own.

The Libero’s design is pretty clever. It actually hangs upside down when hooked to the included partition hanger, and then flips right side up when set atop your desk. LG says it automatically adjusts its screen orientation when flipped, and it also comes with a detachable webcam (along with two webcam ports), so you can partake in video calls no matter how it’s mounted.

That said, it seems like a useful external monitor or a replacement for an existing one, and its specs aren’t too shabby either. The Libero features a 1440p QHD display with support for HDR 10, USB-C power delivery, and built-in speakers. It normally costs a pricey $499.99, but it’s currently on sale on Amazon for $299.99.