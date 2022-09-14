Today, for three hours only, you can get Samsung’s M8 Smart Monitor for $469

From certain angles, the M8 Smart Monitor (especially its more splashy colorways) looks like Apple’s latest iMac. | Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The The Hamden Journal

The recent Discover Samsung deals — happening totally coincidentally during iPhone 14 release week — are actually pretty stellar. Whether you’ve been looking for discounts on Samsung’s last-gen Galaxy Watch 4 or price cuts on its latest foldable phones, the sale event continues to perk up our ears. One of today’s discounts is great if you’ve been waiting on a price cut on the interesting M8 Smart Monitor.

The M8 is its 32-inch 4K display that’s both a smart TV and a USB-C monitor in one, complete with a magnetically attaching webcam to do video chats, regardless of whether there’s a computer connected to it. While it’s typical to find a $100 discount on this model (it originally sold for $699.99), you’ll be able to grab one for $469.99…

