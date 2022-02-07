Tobii says it’s in talks to provide eye tracking for Sony’s PlayStation VR2

Sony might not have locked down PlayStation VR2 specifications despite providing some details at CES 2022. Tobii says it’s in talks to provide eye tracking technology for the next-gen VR headset. It noted the discussions were “ongoing” and that it couldn’t share the potential financial impact of the deal. The firm is required to divulge the negotiations to honor EU market regulations.

We’ve asked Sony for comment. The company previously confirmed the PlayStation VR2 would use eye tracking, but didn’t name a tech supplier or explain in detail how the feature would work. The headset will also use camera-based “inside-out” tracking to detect head and controller movement.

The revelation suggests PlayStation VR2 might not arrive for a while. Game console makers typically need to solidify hardware specs well in advance, both for the sake of manufacturing and to give developers time to produce games optimized for new devices. If Sony still hasn’t chosen a provider for a key feature like eye tracking, a launch is still a long ways off.

Not that this would be a complete surprise. Sony first teased PlayStation VR2 in early 2021, and warned there was “a lot” of work left on the project. The electronics firm ruled out any release that year, and still hasn’t given a general timeframe for the wearable’s debut. Tobii’s claim might just temper expectations for PlayStation 5 owners eager to try Sony’s latest take on VR.