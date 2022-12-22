TMNT Shredder’s Revenge update adds new arcade options, retro filters

A new update for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge, Tribute Games’ homage to the Konami TMNT games of yore, adds even more arcade flavor, thanks to new custom rules for the game’s Arcade mode. The developer added virtual DIP switches to Shredder’s Revenge, letting you experience the money-grubbing joy of being an arcade operator who wants to squeeze more quarters out of kids by making the game hard as hell.

(If you don’t know what a DIP switch is, it’s basically a series of hardware or software modifiers that arcade cabinet owners could adjust to make games easier by, say, giving players extra health, or harder, by making in-game projectiles faster or enemies stronger.)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge also has a bunch of new visual filters, bringing CRT-style scanlines and a slightly curved screen option, but also the ability to make the whole game look like a playback of a lousy VHS tape. That option brings additional visual noise, color distortion, and even a tracking line effect to the game (see above). It’s very well done.

Arcade mode’s new custom game options are similarly rich, letting players emulate Konami’s brand of Ninja Turtles beat-’em-ups with a free play option, tougher Foot Clan ninja enemies (who can now explode upon death!), and old-school supers that drain health when used.

Tribute Games’ update for Shredder’s Revenge also brings some welcome improvements. Players are now invulnerable during throws. Players hosting online games can now set a maximum number of players for the lobby. And taunts now only fill up the first Ninja Power bar.

Check out the full patch notes for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge below.

NEW FEATURES

Gameplay

A new Arcade mode is here: Custom Game! Just like an actual arcade machine: customize your game experience using DIP switches: free play, old-school Super Attacks, faster enemies, no more taunts, and many more! You can see the customization in the lobbies of Custom Games. Achievements’ progression and unlocking is disabled in Custom Games.

Online

In the Character Select menu, the host can now set a maximum number of players for the lobby.

Graphics

Added some awesome filters: CRT (normal or curved) and VCR! Check them out in the Options menu.

FIXES

Gameplay

Fixed rare crash in Arcade mode when changing difficulty.

Cars can no longer deal massive damage when the player is considered Armored (for example: charging a Heavy Swing).

Fixed bosses sometimes unable to reach a player positioned at the very top or bottom of the stage.

Fixed bosses sometimes frozen after being hit by Raphael’s Super Flying Attack.

Fixed Score not kept for player when switching character after a continue.

Fixed April’s Super Flying Attack sometimes seemingly reviving KO’ed enemies.

Fixed reviving a KO player near the transition point (for example: escalators in the Crystal Palace Mall) that would sometimes prevent progression.

Fixed updating the timer for special statuses (for example: Infinite Ninja Power) when KO or in a cutscene.

Online

Guest players can now rejoin the same hosted game.

Input

Fixed input not correctly assessed when selecting between Backflip or Roundoff when turning around.

Menus

Fixed rare soft lock occurring in the World Map if the user completed Stage 8 after finishing Stage 10.

IMPROVEMENTS

Gameplay

Taunt now only fills up the first Ninja Power bar.

We no longer clear fully accumulated Ninja Power bars when KO on Chill difficulty.

Doing a throw now grants the player invulnerability.

Added more feedback in the HUD when trying to do a Super Attack without enough Ninja Power.

Many small animation tweaks were made to all bosses, often to make attacks easier to read.

Fixed Dirtbag’s dig holes collision detection that was too wide and deep.

Reduced the number of enemies spawned in Zorax’s stampede and the frequency of stampedes. Zorax also has a bit less health when facing multiple players.

Rat King now does Pied Piper less frequently.

Improved the Super Shredder fight in many small ways for a smoother pacing and tweaked some damage values. His grab is now used more frequently and is more efficient, though. Bummer dude!

Improved Statue of Tyranny pacing and tweaked some damage values.

Mother Mouser has a new bite animation to differentiate the charge bite from the idle bite, to give players time to react.

Mouser Model 3 and Mother Mouser are now acting a bit faster.

Radical Mode damage multiplier is now applied to all throws, Super Dive Attack, and charged Heavy Swing.

Fixed players sometimes falling outside of the screen repeatedly when respawning, at specific locations.

Online

Added a Refresh button to the lobby search list.

We improved the way the Arcade score is calculated: we now record each player individually, even if they leave the game.

Localization

Corrected or improved a few strings in Spanish, French and German.

Menus

The game will remember if How To Play was seen before, separately in Story and Arcade modes as they differ.

Improved the prompt to reset your story and character progress.

Pause menu in Arcade mode now shows the total play time.

Steam