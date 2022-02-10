TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge adds another playable character: Splinter

Master Splinter, the martial arts enthusiast/rat dad responsible for raising the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, will be a playable character in Tribute Game’s upcoming beat-em-up, TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge.

Tribute Games announced the new character with a trailer and PlayStation blog post on Thursday morning, and wrote about Splinter’s abilities. The studio wanted to create a wise character, but not one that was slow to play. Like his sons, Splinter uses a weapon against his foes. But instead of a staff or swords, Splinter hits foes with his cane. The rat can also astral project himself during special attacks.

Master Splinter isn’t the only non-turtle playable character in Shredder’s Revenge. April O’Neil, the microphone wielding reporter, will also be able to throw down with the Foot Clan. Tribute Games announced April’s inclusion last fall.

There’s also nothing in the announcement blog for Master Splinter that suggests he’s the game’s final character. Characters like Casey Jones, or even villains like the bumbling Bebop and Rocksteady, could still show up before Tribute games launches TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge later this year for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.