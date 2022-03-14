Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands will have crossplay at launch, including on PlayStation

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, a new spinoff in the popular Borderlands series, is set to launch on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC on March 25th, and when it’s available, it will support crossplay for all platforms — including PlayStation.

Sony has been famously resistant to crossplay, originally blocking support for it in some popular multiplayer games like Fortnite and Rocket League. While the company eventually enabled it for those two games, Borderlands 3’s crossplay update that launched in June 2021 did not include support for PlayStation.

However, when Gearbox CEO and president Randy Pitchford revealed Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands’ crossplay support in a tweet on Sunday (via Kotaku), he said that PlayStation crossplay will be enabled and specifically named Sony for “working together on this.” Co-op multiplayer is a major feature of the game, so having support for Sony’s platforms should mean more people can play together.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands will ship on March 25 with full cross play for all platforms at launch, including PlayStation. Incredible work from the engineers at Gearbox Software with thanks to our partners at 2k Games and 1st parties, including Sony, for working together on this. pic.twitter.com/J1SV7HgnhW — Randy Pitchford (@DuvalMagic) March 13, 2022

And in a Twitter reply, Pitchford indicated he’s hopeful that crossplay will come to Borderlands 3 at some point as well. “BL3 has supported crossplay for sometime [sic],” he said. “The future addition of PlayStation to crossplay for BL3 is now what I would consider to be inevitable. More info to come as soon as we have it…” Sony didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment.