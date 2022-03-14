‘Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands’ will have cross-play on PC, Xbox and PlayStation

spin-off will be and, in a first for the franchise, it will have full cross-play support. Those on PC, Xbox and PlayStation will all be able to play the fantasy-themed shooter together, Gearbox Entertainment CEO Randy Pitchford .

Gearbox added cross-platform support to in 2021, two years after that game debuted. Although PC, Mac, Xbox and Stadia gamers can join forces in the looter shooter, PlayStation users are locked out of cross-play for now. Publisher 2K Games told Gearbox to remove cross-platform support from PlayStation updates to get certification, . However, that could be about to change. Pitchford Borderlands 3 cross-play support on PS4 and PS5 as “inevitable” and said more details will be announced later.

Many games have adopted cross-play across all platforms over the last few years after Epic Games helped . Developers of older titles have added cross-play as well — Ubisoft will the feature in For Honor this week, a month after the game’s fifth anniversary.