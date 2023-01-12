Tim Cook takes a $35 million pay cut that he recommended

Apple CEO Tim Cook is taking a big pay cut — at his own recommendation. Cook’s target compensation will be decreasing by $35 million, according to a new regulatory filing, dropping from $84 million in 2022 to $49 million in 2023. That’s a drop of more than 40 percent.

The changes come entirely from an adjustment in his equity award value, which makes up the bulk of Cook’s total compensation. In 2022, that value was estimated to be worth $75 million, but this year, that estimate drops to $40 million. His base salary of $3 million and his annual cash incentive of $6 million will remain the same. Bloomberg reported the pay cut earlier on Thursday.