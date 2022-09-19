Tile now has QR labels for lost items

The labels are meant to be used with devices you can’t easily stick a Bluetooth tracker on. | Image: Tile

Tile announced its latest product, new QR code labels to help folks find their lost items. The Lost and Found Labels are meant to be used with things that don’t work well with regular Bluetooth item trackers, like earbud cases and school textbooks. This is also Tile’s first launch since being acquired for $205 million by Life360, a family safety and location-sharing app that also owns Jiobit child trackers.

The idea is that anyone who finds your lost belongings can just scan a QR code to find your contact information and view a personalized message. (You set that part up in the Tile app.) It’s basically a more discreet, high-tech version of writing “if lost, please contact so and so and such and such” on your belongings.

