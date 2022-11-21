Tile discounts a bunch of Bluetooth trackers in time for Black Friday

All products recommended by The Hamden Journal are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.

Tile has discounted a handful of its popular Bluetooth item trackers ahead of Black Friday. The deals include the latest Tile Mate tracker down to $18, which is about $7 off its usual going rate and tied for the lowest price we’ve seen. The diminutive Tile Sticker is on sale for $20, which is $1 more than its all-time low but still $10 off its typical street price. The credit-card-shaped Tile Slim, meanwhile, is discounted to $25, which is $2 above the all-time low but also roughly $10 below its average street price.

The offers are available at third-party retailers like Amazon and Tile’s own online store; the latter includes a few extra discounted bundles, and some of the deals there include a year of the company’s Premium subscription, which includes perks like free battery replacements. Tile is advertising the discounts as its “Holiday Sale,” so we expect them to carry over into Black Friday proper.

Tile trackers remain a worthy alternative to Apple’s AirTags — which are also on sale this week — for Android users. They aren’t as precise at locating an attached item as AirTags, and they can’t leverage a device network as mammoth as Apple’s, but their crowd-finding network is the next largest available, and the three trackers on sale here can use Bluetooth to directly locate lost items about 200-250 feet away. They’re also available in a more versatile range of designs: The Mate, for instance, has a built-in keyring hole, while the Sticker can attach directly to smaller items through an adhesive back.

Tile was acquired last year by family tracking company Life360, which recently said it would integrate Tile with its own locator service. The parent company promised to scale down its selling of user data earlier this year after past reports, but tracking devices like these still aren’t likely to appeal to privacy hawks. None of the devices on sale here include a replaceable battery, either — that’s now limited to the $35 Tile Pro, which isn’t discounted. (Tile estimates the sealed batteries in the Mate, Sticker and Slim will last up to three years.) Still, if you tend to misplace your keys or wallet and want some extra peace of mind, these can provide that, and now they’re a little more affordable.

