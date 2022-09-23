TikTok users will now be able to downvote comments

Nick Barclay / The The Hamden Journal

TikTok is rolling out a feature that allows users to downvote comments, the company announced today.

The button will appear next to likes on individual comments under videos in the form of a thumbs-down icon that users can click. The feature, first announced as a test back in April, will now be available to users globally, according to TikTok. Users can undo their downvote by clicking the button again, and only the person doing the downvoting will be able to see that they’ve done so.

Image: TikTok The total number of downvotes won’t be visible.

Unlike the amount of likes a comment receives, the number of downvotes isn’t visible publicly, suggesting downvotes will serve more as a back-end moderation tool,…

